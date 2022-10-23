Nalkheda: Rs 4.96 crore sanctioned to set up 12 sub-health centres

Representative Photo |

Nalkheda(Madhya Pradesh): The state government has approved an amount of rupees 4. 96 crore for the construction of 12 sub-health centres in different villages, under the Nalkheda block of Susner assembly constituency. This was all possible after the tireless efforts by constituency MLA Rana Vikram Singh.

The villages that will get their own sub-health centres include Takhla, Gothda, Dharola, Gudrawan, Bhesouda, Pachlana, Goyal, Suigaon, Semal Khedi, Laturi Gehlot, Gondlamau and Kanwara Khedi. For the approval, MLA Singh has expressed his gratitude towards chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state health minister Prabhu Ram Chaudhary. The residents of the mentioned villages were also happy about getting medical services closer to them and thanked MLA Rana for his efforts.

