Nalkheda: Demand  made for rail connectivity to Maa Baglamukhi temple

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of social workers held a detailed discussion with Rajya Sabha MP and a member of the Parliamentary Committee of the Railway Ministry Sumer Singh Solanki. They urged the MP to ensure railway connectivity for the renowned Maa Baglamukhi temple in order to improve accessibility to the temple.

Solanki, on Saturday, visited the temple located in Nalkheda town of Agar district and offered prayers after attending a special “Hawan Anushthan”.

The social workers also apprised Solanki about the existence of a railway line to Agar before Independence and a survey for the feasibility of Ujjain-Jhalawar railway route. However, the proposal was called off due to the low rate of return. Members said that every year, Baglamukhi temple, dedicated to Goddess Banglamukhi attracts a large number of devotees across the country.

Once a railway route is approved, the rate of return gradually goes up, providing accessibility to over thousands of far-flung villages and two dozen of urban areas. Solanki assured to raise the issue with the Railway Minister. He asked the delegation to come to Delhi to discuss the subject with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to get an approval.

BJP mandal president Pawan Vedia, Yuva Morcha district president Golu Gupta, advocate Lokesh Gupta, social workers Manoj Thakuria, Deepak Jadhav, Munna Gawli and other members were also present.