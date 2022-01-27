Nalkheda: Garbage overruns Children's Park

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): The residents are a irked lot as the childrenís park near Ganesh Square in Nalkheda has been overrun by garbage.

The park named as 'Balodyan' constructed by civic body as cost of lakhs of rupees, is now in dilapidated condition, thanks to the negligence by administration officials and workers.

The lack of staff and unsanitary conditions leads to the closures of park every other day, residents claimed. For a long time now, park had been lying in a pathetic condition. Swings and lights installed in these parks have become dysfunctional. Garbage dumped near entrance gate and stagnant water add to the woes of the visitors.

The park is in such a dilapidated condition due to poor maintenance that it actually poses a threat to the safety of young ones who visit here. The wall behind the park has collapsed and the area has become a dumping point for garbage. Plants, weeds and climbers have not been trimmed for past many months.

Shrubs have grown unchecked, Open Gym equipment have been shifted to garbage bin in the park. Despite several complaints made by local journalists, officials have failed to pay heed to issue.

When contacted, CMO Babu Singh Rajput, he said that the matter has been brought to notice and assured that park would be open soon after repair and maintenance of the park.

