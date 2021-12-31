Nalkheda: Gambling rampant, administration turns a blind eye

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): The gambling mafia is thriving in Nalkheda Town allegedly under the nose of the district administration in Agar Malwa district.

People in Ujjain are concerned at the scale at which gambling mafia is running their illegal business.

Residents claim that rampant gambling is affecting the society as a whole. Banned gambling centers are operating openly near markets and open areas in the city with impunity, despite CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s declaring campaign against all kinds of mafia, crooks and gangsters in the state.

Local residents are concerned that this social ill may impact the future of young generations.

Complaints against open illegal gambling activities have been filed several times, to no avail. The people alleged that even as illegal activities like gambling and card games are being organized the administration has turned a blind eye to the issue. Rampant illegal activities in the area raise questions on the working of local administration and police officials.

On unabated open gambling, police station in-charge DR Bachchan shrugged off and said that we are taking action as per the information.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 10:47 PM IST