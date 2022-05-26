e-Paper Get App

Nalkheda: Burglar decamp with cash and jewellery in city

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 09:43 PM IST
Representative Photo |

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of burglars entered a house while drilling a hole at the back end of the house and decamped with cash and precious jewellery worth over lakhs rupees here in Nipaniya Khich village in Nalkheda town of Agar-Malwa district. The total value of jewellery and stolen cash would be ascertained after investigation.

According to the information received, the incident took place on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

On receiving the information about the burglary, SDOP NS Rawat, police station in-charge SK Jhanjhot, and sub-inspector Pateriya accompanied by a finger expert along with a cyber police team reached the scene and began the preliminary investigation.

Complainant Maan Singh had hosted a programme a few days ago.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

