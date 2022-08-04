Nalkheda: Bhandawat Murder case; court announces punishment to 4 convicts, imposes fine to one

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Additional Sessions Judge Pankaj Kumar Verma on Wednesday announced 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to two convicts, 1-year rigorous imprisonment to another two convicts and imposed a fine on one person who were found guilty in the Bhandawat Murder case.

The media in-charge and ADPO Pawan Solanki said, according to the complainant, a fight broke out between two families at Susner town of Agar Malwa district over an alleged incident of eve-teasing. The complainant told the police that his accused passed lewd remarks at his daughter and abused them when they objected.

The accused entered their house and thrashed them with sharp-pointed objects. Meanwhile, the accused attacked with a knife on victim Ramesh Chandra Rathore in a fit of rage. He was immediately taken to Nalkheda Hospital, where he succumbed owing to severe injuries. Following the case, a charge sheet was presented in the court under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

The court, based on detailed investigations and examinations of witnesses, announced 10 years of rigorous imprisonment each to Rambabu and Nandkishor, 1-year rigorous imprisonment to Vishnu Prasad and Ballabh and imposed a fine of Rs 500 on Pankaj.