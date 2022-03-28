Nalchha: Mistaken identity, Gone to arrest Sanjay, police return with Sanju

Nalchha (Dhar) (Madhya Pradesh): Departmental inquiry has been ordered against the police personnel of Nalchha police station for illegally detaining a person over mistaken identity and beating him black and blue. The video of the police brutality has also gone viral on social media.

On failing to find a permanent warranty, police allegedly detained Sunil Bhil alias Sanju, a resident of Vali village, who shared the name with the accused whom they had gone looking for. The cops, who were reportedly in an inebriated state, allegedly misbehaved with the victimís wife and shoved her out of the police station. The man was released on the wee hours of Monday following the protest of the villagers over his illegal detention and police atrocity .

Deputy superintendent of police, Monica Singh said that department inquiry has been ordered and Dhamnod SDOP will look into the case and take stern action against the guilty cops.

Sunilís wife †in a police complaint claimed that police had come to her village looking for one Sanjay, a permanent warranty, but on failing to catch him, they detained her husband who shared the accused's name. Police did not listen to any of their pleas and took Sanju to the police station and kept him in lock-up overnight.

The woman alleged that cops at the police station were in an inebriated state and they allegedly removed all his (Sanju's) clothes and beat him black and blue. The complainant stated that when she objected, the cops allegedly misbehaved with her and shoved her out. She claimed that no woman constable was present at the police station when cops allegedly misbehaved with her.

Later in the night, the woman reached out to villagers and they all rushed to the police station and staged a dharna. Sanjay was released in the wee hours of Monday.

The† villagers who were present during the protest claimed that Sanju's body had injury marks. A video of police atrocity has also gone viral. Villagers, however, alleged that in the name of departmental inquiry the local police were being shielded and no action will be taken against the guilty .

