Nagda: Workers, investors of Sahara demand repayment

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Workers and investors of Sahara, including sector Chief Ranvijay Kumar Gupta, on Friday handed over a memorandum and demanded repayment to investors at the earliest.

The memorandum was handed over to regional MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar, Sub-Divisional Officer Ashutosh Goswami, SP Manoj Ratnakar, station in-charge Shyamsunder Sharma and MP representative Prakash Jain demanding that workers and investors were linked with Sahara for the past several years.

However, payments were delayed owing to the Sahara-Sebi dispute. This had affected their earnings. They demanded regular repayments to all investors and depositors. During this, several regional employees including Kamal Jain, Gyaneshwar Porwal, Vikram Tawar, Jagdish Sharma, Lalit Bendwal, Anil Parel, Manish Soni, Mukesh Bhatia, Sunil Jain and others were also present.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 09:48 PM IST