Nagda: Two arrested, four on run in loot case

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Police have cracked a loot case reported in the housing board colony on February 24 and arrested two accused. The team also recovered the looted items while four accused are still absconding.

Mandi police station in-charge Shyamchandra Sharma said that the complainant K Sanjay Kumar had lodged a complaint of loot being committed at their house at around 7:50 am. Kumar had said that he and two other colleagues Ajit Singh and Jitendra Kumar Pandit work as an NDT Radiographer in Gas Pipeline Company and had been living in a house on rent. On February 24, a few unknown persons allegedly entered their house and locked them in the bathroom. They looted 40 cartons of around 3200 pipe joint X-Ray films kept in the house, Rs 22,000 kept in an almirah and a Honda generator. Later they fled away with all the items and cash in their white Mahindra Scorpio car. A case was registered against the accused under Sections 394 and 342 of the Indian Penal Code.

A team was constituted by SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla to investigate the case. The team identified the vehicle going out of the town in a CCTV footage and following the leads in the case left for Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh to search for the vehicle on February 28.

The vehicle owners Shubham Bansal and Saurabh Bansal said that Deepak Sharma and Lalit Goyal had booked the vehicle which was taken to Ujjain by the drivers Kailash and Brijendra on February 22.

Police arrested the accused Kailash and Brijendra while the other four are still on run. They confessed to having committed the crime with their other accomplices Deepak, Lalit, Vipin Sharma and Rahul Bhardwaj. They told the police that the looted items were kept at Deepakís house in UP, which the police recovered.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 11:32 PM IST