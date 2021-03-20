Nagda: Residents flout corona protocol, administration fails to act against violators

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): Though the state government has taken the decision to stop buses coming from Maharashtra to curb spread of corona pandemic, it has not paid attention to the fact that more people are coming in through trains, especially from Mumbai and Delhi.

Nagda, which is located in between Mumbai and Delhi, is the main junction of western railway. However, there are no scanning arrangements at the railway station. The health department and local administration don’t seem to bother about people who come from other states. “It will be difficult to control the situation if the second wave of corona hits the state hard,” a health department official said wishing anonymity.

District collector Ashish Singh’s directives to prevent spread of pandemic are not being followed by different establishments and local residents. This poses risk of infection specially when infected patients in the area are more than 18, at present.

Few policemen and municipal employees have been deputed at old bus stand to suggest people about precautions from Covid-19 but none of the revenue officials instruct traders to follow social distancing or wear masks.