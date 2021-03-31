Nagda: Panic as school principal, teacher test corona positive in Birlagram

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): The report that a school principal and a teacher have tested corona positive in Birlagram has caused panic among parents and guardians.

Classes from 9 to 12 are being conducted in the city. The reports caused panic as news spread that a school principal and a teacher of another school have tested corona positive.

This added to total tally of Covid patients in the city. Nine people had tested corona positive three days before. In next two days, about 13 people Covid patients were identified.

It is said that a school principal's family is corona positive and after that, his report has also come positive. In addition, teacher of another well-known school has also tested positive. The schools have been sanitized.

The pandemic seems to be getting beyond control in the area and it seems that the efforts made by Ujjain district administration to contain it are not enough.

The Madhya Pradesh government on March 30 issued directive to discontinue classes from 1 to 8 till April 15.