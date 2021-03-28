Nagda: Covid cases rise, 23 active cases reported

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Nagda and there are 23 active cases, at present. The Ujjain district records 80-90 Covid cases every day.

On Saturday, nine corona positive cases were registered. The nine patients belong to urban and rural areas. Till date, 365 cases have been recorded in Nagda tehsil out of which 15 have died due to infection.

Despite rise in cases, people can be seen flouting Covid norms specially at large functions. The administrative team was seen at bus stand for a couple of days. Thereafter, nobody from administration was present to regulate crowd.

About 5,000 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Nagda. No side effects were reported after vaccination. The health department has appealed to people to get vaccinated as 20 positive cases have been reported in just a week’s time.