Nagda: Nagda-Khachrod-Ratlam road still waiting for renewal work

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Attacking Congress leaders for the tardy pace of development work in the area, former BJP MLA Dilip Singh Shekhawat lashed out at them for diverting votersí attention and called for working on real issues. In a press release, he said that the Nagda-Khachrod- Ratlam road, declared a state highway on September 15 by the BJP government, was still waiting for renewal work.

While the order for renewal of this road was already issued on February 23, 2016, the renovation work was completed on September 16, 2016. According to the order, the road should have been renewed till September 16, 2019, which was not done. He added that the Nagda-Khachrod road, which connects two tehsils, remains in a state of disrepair and neglect and needs renewal work badly.

Shekhawat said he had already held a detailed meeting with the executive engineer of the PWD, Ujjain district, with regard to the renewal of the Nagda-Khachrod road. A survey for renewal of the road had already been conducted two months ago with the aim of transforming it into a quality state highway. The engineer has given an assurance that the Nagda-Khachrod road would be renewed as soon as possible.

He added that, when the Congress leaders came to know about the renewal of the road, they played a gimmick to take false credit and went to the SDMís office and submitted a memorandum urging repairs to the road at the earliest opportunity.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:15 PM IST