Nagda: Municipality has issued 175 death certificates though only 12 are mentioned in records, says Congress

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): District Congress Committee has alleged that Nagda municipality has issued 175 death certificates though only 12 are mentioned in its records.
Committee’s acting president Subodh Swami said 175 death certificates have been issued by Nagda municipality in the last one month while in government records, only 12 deceased are reported to be corona positive.
“There are many examples wherein infected patients whose reports were declared positive by government hospital and posters were put outside their homes by the administration declaring them as containment zones. But after their deaths, they were declared as corona negative,” he said.
This makes it clear that the health department has hid the data of dead patients. “The objective behind this is clear that though the government schemes are being publicised but in reality only few people can get its benefit,” Swami alleged.
Recently, orders were issued by state government to all private hospitals in the state for free treatment of Ayushman card holders but many private hospitals overlooked it.
“In a private hospital in Bhopal, treatment is not being provided to Ayushman card holders. What will happen to government's plan to give Rs 1 lakh to families of those who lost their lives in the corona epidemic?” Swami demanded to know.
Swami said that big advertisements were released for vaccination campaign by the government but vaccines are not available at health centres, the Ayushman scheme is applicable to all the hospitals in the state but the private hospitals are not obeying orders.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)