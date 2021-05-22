Nagda: Municipality has issued 175 death certificates though only 12 are mentioned in records, says Congress

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): District Congress Committee has alleged that Nagda municipality has issued 175 death certificates though only 12 are mentioned in its records.

Committee’s acting president Subodh Swami said 175 death certificates have been issued by Nagda municipality in the last one month while in government records, only 12 deceased are reported to be corona positive.

“There are many examples wherein infected patients whose reports were declared positive by government hospital and posters were put outside their homes by the administration declaring them as containment zones. But after their deaths, they were declared as corona negative,” he said.

This makes it clear that the health department has hid the data of dead patients. “The objective behind this is clear that though the government schemes are being publicised but in reality only few people can get its benefit,” Swami alleged.