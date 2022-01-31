Nagda: Major lapses detected in fair price shops

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Major lapses were detected during inspection of government fair price shops conducted in compliance with Ujjain Collector Ashish Singhís order on Sunday.

District supply controller inspected three stores, including Sourabh Prathmik Upbhokta Bhandar, Sarvodya prathmik upbhokta bhandar and Vardhman prathmik upbhokta bhandar.

Around four consumers of Sarvodya store had accused operator of giving less quantity of food materials. The officer found the store closed when he reached inspection. He sealed the store and registered a case against the operator under relevant sections. Similarly, another case has been registered against Sourabh primary consumer store accused for non-distribution of kerosene and for not serving POS machine receipt to consumers.

According to sources, operators have been involved in black marketing of food items meant to be distributed among beneficiaries at the behest of politically powerful people. The officers attempting to take action against them were usually threatened by the leaders of the ruling party.

The action taken by the collector stirred ration mafias across the district. Many ration shop operators gathered at the residence of the ruling leader and demanded that probe be shelved

The Free Press had highlighted the issue and appealed to keep a check on the functioning of government ration shops in the district, in the edition of January 13, 2022.

