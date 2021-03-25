Nagda: Issue gazette notification to make Nagda a district, says MLA Dilipsingh Gurjar

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA from Nagda - Khachrod assembly constituency Dilipsingh Gurjar accused BJP of fooling people and said there is big gap between what BJP promises to people and what its government delivers.
“One year has passed, the BJP government has not taken any steps to invite claims and objections by issuing a gazette notification to make Nagda a district. This is just a small example how it neglects vital issues once elections are over,” Gurjar said at a function held here on Wednesday.
The BJP is celebrating one year of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government in the state and highlighting its achievements in all the districts of state. In view of this, Gurjar launched a scathing attack on BJP and said Nagda’s all-round development depends on it becoming a district.
Gurjar said on March 18, 2020, when Congress was in power, Kamal Nath government approved proposal to make Nagda a district. “Before Congress government could bring gazette notification, it collapsed as BJP highjacked it,” he remarked.
Gurjar said final step for making Nagda a district is to invite claims by taking gazette notification proceedings, but the present BJP government is avoiding to issue gazette notification.
Gurjar said BJP leaders take up the issue of making Nagda a district only at the time of assembly elections. They announced to make Nagda a district before 2013 and 2018 assembly elections. “But they neglected it later,” he added.
Gurjar has appealed to chief minister to bring gazette notification to make Nagda a district for all round development of area and invite claims so that city’s development can be expedited.
