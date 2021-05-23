Nagda: Drug sellers warned against selling steroids without doctor’s prescription

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): In a letter written to all the drug dealers of Nagda-Unhel area on Saturday, Sub-Divisional Officer (revenue) Ashutosh Goswami asked them not to sell steroids and injections without doctor’s prescription. The administration warned them of stringent action if they do so.

He also told them to sell masks, sanitisers and hand wash at rates determined by the government failing which their licence will be cancelled. He asked them to ensure social distancing at their shops.

The drug dealers were told to inform Block Medical Officer Kamal Solanki on his mobile number 9827114364 if they come across a suspected patient.