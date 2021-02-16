NAGDA: BJP leader’s wife and booth level officer issued show cause notice for deleting, adding names in voter list without basis

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): A show cause notice has been issued to booth level officer (BLO) of ward number 10 Rachna Jatiya, wife of BJP office bearer Sunil Jatiya, for deleting and adding names in voter list without any reason. The work to update the voter list for forthcoming municipal elections is underway in the state.

The sub divisional officer and registration officer received a complaint that hundreds of names were being deleted and added in the voter list without any reason by the BLO of ward number 10 under political pressure. The SDM has asked her to reply to show cause notice in two days. The show cause notice was issued to her on Monday.

Complainant Vishal Gurjar said he lodged a complaint with registration officer on February 9 that the BLO of ward number 10 Rachna Jatiya, who is working on revision of voter list at Guru Tekchand Darji Dharamshala located at 10 Chandrashekhar Azad Marg, was adding and deleting names in the voter list under political pressure. He said he demanded action against her but no action was taken.

Gurjar has moved an application stating that from February 7 till date all the new forms submitted to BLO should be checked in their presence before final publication of voter list. He also alleged that due to political pressure of ruling party on the BLO, forms are being filled to add names of voters who have never resided in their wards. This has raised a question on the functioning of administrative officers, he said.