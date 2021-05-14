Nagda: Administration says stay at home, people come out to pay local taxes

Nagda (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): The orders of administration asking people to stay indoors after 11 am are being violated by municipality as people are paying water tax after 11 am.

Acting District Congress president Subodh Swami alleged that during the pandemic when most people are facing financial crisis due to pandemic, the civic body should have waived the taxes. As there is no waiver, people fearing penalties are forced to stand in long queues to pay taxes, which in turn may spread infection.

“Administration has asked people to stay at homes. But municipality is forcing people to come out in violation of corona protocol to pay bills. People should avoid gathering to prevent spread of infection but civic body seems indifferent to the problem,” he added.

Swami took up the matter with chief municipal officer Bhavishya Kumar Khobragade and sought to postpone tax recovery during pandemic. He also demanded exemption from penalty. The chief municipality officer has assured that a decision will be taken soon after discussing it with senior officials.