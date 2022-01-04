Nagda: Accused will be nabbed soon in Bajrang Dal functionary murder case, says SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): Taking cognisance of the Bajrang Dal district security chief Raku Choudhary murder case, superintendent of police Satyendra Kumar Shukla directed the investigating officers on Monday.

Shukla also addressed the media persons and assured to conduct an impartial inquiry into the incident reported on December 29, 2017 and claimed the accused will be nabbed at the earliest.

Shukla expressed satisfaction with the probe so far. He said that seven police teams and Special Forces were sent to the spot after the incident was reported.

He said three accused have been arrested and further probe is still underway. He also assured that strict action will be taken against those possessing illegal weapons and to demolish illegal houses of the accused.

Shukla inspected the crime spot at Geeta Shree garden and reached out to the kin of the deceased.

ASP Akash Bhuria, CSP Manoj Ratnakar were present.

Suspects produced in the court

Police produced the three suspects Aryan Arya, Prithviraj Panwar and Tarun Sharma before the court on Monday. Town inspector Shyamchandra Sharma said that Arya will be kept in police remand till January 5, 2022 while the other two have been sent to jail.

Ensure impartial probe: Hindu Jagran Manch to SP

Hindu Jagran Manch led by provincial vice-president Bhairulal Tak met SP Shukla and demanded an impartial probe into the Raku Choudhary murder case. They also raised the issue of love jihad and demanded strict action against those who indulge in such activities.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 09:29 PM IST