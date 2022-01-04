e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 02:50 PM IST

Bhopal: 2-day ‘Pt. Nandkishore Sharma Smriti Sangeet Samaroh’ begins at Bharat Bhavan from today

Classical songs, sitar recital on Tuesday evening
Staff Reporter
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ustad Allauddin Khan Sangeet Evam Kala Akademi is going to organise a two-day concert ‘Pt. Nandkishore Sharma Smriti Sangeet Samaroh’ at Bharat Bhavan from Tuesday evening.

Culture, tourism and spiritualism minister Usha Thakur will inaugurate the event. The event will begin with ‘Saraswati Vandna,’ by Anushruti Vrind, Bhopal. It will be followed by ‘Yugal Gayan,’ by Chetna Khale and Anuja Valunjkar from Indore and sitar recital by Rafique Khan from Mangalore on the same day.

‘Yugal Gayan,’ by Rishi Varun Mishra from Varanasi, ‘Kathak Group,’ by Preeti Singh from Satna and ‘Tabla recital,’ by Arvind Kumar Azad from Pune will be showcased on concluding day (January 5).

Pawan Sem, Ramendra Singh Solanki, Shashank Mishra accompanied them on Tabla, Swanand Kulkarni and Jitendra Sharma on harmonium and Sarvar Hussain Khan on Sarangi respectively.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 02:50 PM IST
