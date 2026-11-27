Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The findings of the inquiry into the disappearance of 150 vials of emicizumab injections worth around Rs 20 lakh from the district hospital are yet to be disclosed. Despite the inquiry committee reportedly submitting its report to the civil surgeon, there is still no clarity on where the injections went or who was responsible for their disappearance.

Chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Hasani has now written to civil surgeon Dr Bhupendra Singh Shekhawat, seeking details about the status of the inquiry and its findings.

The inquiry committee had examined the records and available stock at the sealed sub-store of the district hospital a few days ago. The civil surgeon had acknowledged receiving the report but said that he had not gone through it. Several questions remain unanswered as the findings are yet to be made public.

Matter surfaced after patients failed to get injections

Around 28 to 29 haemophilia patients are registered at the district hospital. According to records, the CMHO store issued the injections to the district hospital's sub-store on Oct 3.

The matter came to the civil surgeon's notice on Nov 5 after patients failed to receive their injections. Following an inspection of the store, he constituted a three-member inquiry committee on Nov 6.

The committee comprised Dr Nirmala Akhand, Dr Satish Meena and grade-II pharmacist Pratibha Singh Chauhan.

The hospital administration sealed the sub-store as a precautionary measure during the inquiry. However, the supply of medicines from the main medical store continues.

Have sought an explanation in writing

The inquiry into the disappearance of haemophilia injections should have been completed by now. The committee was constituted around Diwali, but I have not received any information about its findings so far. I have, therefore, written to the Civil Surgeon seeking a response.

Dr Madhav Hasani, CMHO, Indore