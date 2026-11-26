Indore Sports Update – Prisha, Anvi Clinch Fourth Consecutive Cross-Country Titles, City Announces State Table Tennis Championship Teams |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Every stride told a story of determination as Daly College hosted its Annual Cross-Country Race on Tuesday, with Prisha Jain and Anvi Jain stealing the spotlight by clinching their fourth consecutive titles.

Prisha maintained her supremacy in the Under-14 girls’ category, while Anvi matched the remarkable feat in the Under-17 division.

The Under-17 boys’ race witnessed the day’s closest contest, with Saharsh Shahra narrowly edging Yug Jain and Aarush Soni in a thrilling battle.

Devisha Shahi and Aradhya Mansinghka claimed top honours in the senior-most categories, while the junior runners displayed impressive stamina and competitive spirit.

Principal Dr Gunmeet Bindra, vice-principal Soumen Sinha Babu and junior school headmistress Rashmi Ahuja presented medals and applauded the athletes’ discipline, resilience and determination.

Podium pride

Category Gold Silver Bronze

U-10 Boys Yuvaan Gadia Nirmeet Malviya Kavish Gupta

U-10 Girls Amaira Rana Miraya Agrawal Kiana Doshi

U-12 Boys Prateek Ranjan Sharma Reyansh Malviya Kihaan Goyal

U-12 Girls Saiesha Dashora Kiara Chug Kanishka Jain

U-14 Boys Vihaan Jolly Aryan Taiwade Shivaditya Vyas

U-14 Girls Prisha Jain Samaira Shukla Nikisha Gupta

U-17 Boys Saharsh Shahra Yug Jain Aarush Soni

U-17 Girls Anvi Jain Saloni Saurabh Mantri Leah Baker

U-19 Boys Aradhya Mansinghka Kush Mittal Tanmay Samaiya

U-19 Girls Devisha Shahi Sarah Rhea Wilson Devanshi Chandak

TRIVIA: Prisha and Anvi have eight consecutive championship victories between them.

Indore has unveiled its arsenal of paddlers for the 69th Madhya Pradesh State and Inter-District Table Tennis Championship 2026, with Pankaj Vishwakarma and Anusha Kutumbhale entrusted with leading the men’s and women’s teams, respectively.

The championship, organised under the aegis of the Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Association at Abhay Prashal, will witness approximately 500 players from 25 districts battling for state supremacy.

District secretary Nilesh Ved said selections were based on performances in four district ranking competitions and district championships conducted throughout the year.

Kaleem Khan, Ajay Wankhede, Pratish Janjire and Kunal Khanna Singh will oversee the teams across various age groups.

The selected players were felicitated at Abhay Prashal under the patronage of Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association vice-president Om Soni.

Indore’s paddle brigade

Category Players

Men Pankaj Vishwakarma (C), Ansh Goyal, Pratham Batham, Mridul Joshi, Saud Khan

Women Anusha Kutumbhale (C), Bhagyashree Dave, Aaradhya Rajput, Hiya Patel, Bhumika Sahukar

U-19 Boys Mridul Joshi, Abu Bakar, Abhi Jain, Meet Mimrot

U-19 Girls Aaradhya Rajput, Bhagyashree Dave, Hiya Patel, Somya Jain

U-17 Boys Mridul Joshi, Mridul Purohit, Rhythm Gadiya, Arthav Singh

U-17 Girls Aaradhya Rajput, Hiya Patel, Nehal Nahar, Arya Jore

U-15 Boys Mridul Purohit, Rakshat Chavda, Aarav Kast, Sarthak Khare

U-15 Girls Anika Maheshwari, Siddhi Bhadoria, Arvi Jain, Siddhiksha Jain

U-13 Boys Aarav Kast, Punyansh Jain, Aryan Thakur, Nakshatraraj Singh

U-13 Girls Saanvi Singhal, Anika Maheshwari, Arvi Jain, Hanu Dhanotia

TRIVIA: Mridul Joshi, Aaradhya Rajput and Hiya Patel feature in three categories each, including the senior teams.