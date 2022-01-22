MY Firing Incident: Remove illegal ambulance operators from campus, Hospital Superintendent writes to Police

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following firing in hospital premises, Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital Superintendent Dr PS Thakur has shot off a letter to police demanding that illegal ambulance operators be kicked out of the premises.

“Illegal ambulance operators are behind untoward incidents and disputes in the premises. One of such incident took place on Friday night when a few such clashed with each other and opened fire,” the superintendent mentioned in the letter to Sanyogitaganj police station incharge.

He further wrote that on January 10, 2019, the hospital administration had written a letter to the police in this regard but no action was taken.

“We requested the police to take action against the accused and kick out illegal ambulance operators from the hospital. We will also develop a new system for ambulances in the hospital to avoid any such incidents. Police verification of all ambulance drivers must be done,” Dr Thakur told Free Press.

Incidentally, the firing took place in front of police kiosk. Sources said that cops knew about miscreants involved in ambulance operations but did not take any action.

Not a first

The incident of firing in MY Hospital campus is not a maiden incident. In July 2014, a jail inmate was shot by an accused dressed as a doctor. The accused reached fourth floor and killed the inmate. Various incidents of dispute between doctors and patients’ attendants have also become a cause of concern for the hospital administration.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 11:29 PM IST