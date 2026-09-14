Muslim Woman Alleges Male Guard Tried To Remove Her Niqab During ABHA Card Process At MY Hospital In Indore

Muslim Woman Alleges Male Guard Tried To Remove Her Niqab, Misbehaved During ABHA Card Process At MY Hospital In Indore |

Indore MY Hospital Niqab Controversy: A Muslim woman from Khargone has alleged that a male security guard at Indore’s M.Y. Hospital attempted to remove her niqab and behaved indecently with her while she was getting her ABHA card made. The woman, identified as Shaista, has raised allegations of inappropriate conduct during the process, triggering concerns over women’s dignity, privacy and safety in public hospitals. The allegations, however, are yet to be independently verified or officially confirmed.

According to Shaista’s allegation, the incident occurred when she visited M.Y. Hospital and was completing the process required for her ABHA card. She alleged that a male security guard attempted to remove her niqab and behaved inappropriately with her.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, including exactly what transpired between the woman and the security guard, remain unclear. There was no independently verified account of the incident available at the time of filing this report.

Muslim woman alleges harassment at MY Hospital: WATCH VIDEO

📍 Indore, Madhya Pradesh



Shaista, a Muslim woman from Khargone, alleges that a male guard at M.Y. Hospital tried to remove her niqab and behaved indecently while she was getting her ABHA card made.



Such incidents raise serious concerns about the dignity, privacy and safety of… pic.twitter.com/bqlQpQSObX — Voice of Indian Minorities 🇮🇳 (@VOIM_Matters) September 14, 2026

Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, commonly known as M.Y. Hospital, is a government hospital in Indore.

Women privacy concerns in healthcare

The allegation has once again brought the issue of safety and respectful treatment of women at public institutions into focus. For women wearing religious attire such as the niqab, any requirement involving facial identification also needs to be handled sensitively while respecting privacy and established verification procedures.

Shaista’s allegations come at a time when security arrangements at M.Y. Hospitals have already been under scrutiny over separate incidents.

At the time of writing, details regarding whether Shaista has submitted a formal complaint to the hospital administration or police could not be independently confirmed. No official response from M.Y. Hospital authorities or the security guard concerned was immediately available.