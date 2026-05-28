Muslim Leaders Want Cow To Be Declared National Animal | FP photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Muslim community in Rajgarh near Sardarpur submitted a memorandum on Thursday demanding that the cow be declared the national animal of India.

After offering Bakrid prayers at the Eidgah, community representatives handed over the memorandum to Tehsildar Mukesh Bamaniya and Rajgarh police station in-charge Sameer Patidar for forwarding to the SDOP.

In the memorandum, community members stated that the Hindu community reveres cows and that cow slaughter hurts religious sentiments.

They said both Hindu and Muslim communities celebrate festivals with harmony and mutual respect and appealed to the government to officially declare the cow as the national animal.

Community members also assured authorities that the Muslim community would cooperate in preventing any mistreatment of cows.

Officials extended Bakrid greetings and appreciated the community’s continued cooperation in maintaining peace and harmony during festivals.

Aalirajpur - Eid

On Eid-ul-Azha, Alirajpur city Qazi Haji Syed Hanif Miyan extended greetings and appealed to the Centre to declare the cow as India’s national animal, respecting Hindu sentiments.

He urged people of all religions to promote harmony and brotherhood. He also appealed to Muslims to follow administrative guidelines, maintain cleanliness and help poor and needy people during the festival.