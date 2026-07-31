Muslim Community Offer Friday Namaz Near Bhojshala In MP's Dhar; Expresses Gratitude | Video

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of the Muslim community offered Friday Namaz on land near the Bhojshala/Kamal Maula complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Friday.

They offered prayers a day after the Supreme Court allowed prayers at the site.

The prayers were held on a nearby plot identified by the district administration in consultation with Muslim community leaders.

The administration made security and other necessary arrangements to ensure the prayers were held peacefully.

After the prayers, a member of the Muslim community thanked the Supreme Court, the district administration, and everyone involved in making the arrangements. He said the community was able to offer prayers peacefully following the court's order.

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#WATCH | Dhar, Madhya Pradesh: Muslim community members offered Friday prayers on land near the Bhojshala complex, a local says, "... Today we offered prayers following the Supreme Court’s order. We thank God, everyone involved, and the district administration for making… https://t.co/4JWPQLLs27 pic.twitter.com/QZRpJhBfig — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 31, 2026

Earlier, the Supreme Court directed the Madhya Pradesh government to allow Friday Namaz on the identified land next to the disputed Bhojshala complex between 1 pm and 3 pm every Friday.

The Supreme Court's direction came while hearing the long-running Bhojshala/Kamal Maula dispute. The administration had reviewed preparations a day earlier to ensure smooth arrangements for the first Friday prayers at the site.

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Muslim community to offer Friday Namaz at a dargah next to the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar. It directed the Madhya Pradesh government to make arrangements for prayers every Friday between 1 pm and 3 pm.

The court also said the state government and the Muslim community can mutually decide on another suitable location in the future.