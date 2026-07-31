Dhar Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena Inspects Bhojshala Site, Arrangements Underway For Friday Namaz After SC Order| VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena inspected the Bhojshala/Kamal Maula complex to review preparations before Friday Namaz. The inspection follows the Supreme court order allocating a part of land near the Dhar Bhojshala complex.

The Collector visited the site with police and other administrative officials.

He said the team is preparing a plan to ensure all necessary arrangements are in place. Officials are also working on setting up two entry and exit points and checking what resources will be needed.

Watch the VIDEO below :

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Dhar Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena inspects the Bhojshala premises. pic.twitter.com/SKqt9FSsNH — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 30, 2026

The inspection comes a day after the Supreme Court allowed members of the Muslim community to offer Friday Namaz on Khasra No. 596, a parcel of land next to the disputed Bhojshala/Kamal Maula complex.

The court directed the state government to make all required arrangements at the site.

Dhar, Madhya Pradesh: On the Supreme Court's directions on a petition filed by the Muslim community regarding Friday prayers, the district administration inspected Survey Nos. 596 and 611, located adjacent to the Bhojshala complex, where arrangements for Jumma prayers have been… pic.twitter.com/9mrKsZv2tZ — IANS (@ians_india) July 30, 2026

Meanwhile, heavy rain in Dhar has made the work more difficult. Dhar Tehsildar Dinesh Kumar Uikey said water had collected at the location, and officials were trying to complete the arrangements as quickly as possible.

He also said some local residents had raised objections, and the administration was holding talks with them to resolve the issue peacefully.

#WATCH | Dhar, Madhya Pradesh | The Supreme Court has ordered allocation of a parcel of land adjacent to the disputed Dhar Bhojshala/Kamal Maula complex for members of the Muslim community to offer Friday Namaz.



Tehsildar of the Dhar district, Dinesh Kumar Uikey says, "There was… pic.twitter.com/JfQtrp1bW0 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) July 31, 2026

The Supreme Court's order was passed while hearing appeals related to the long-running Bhojshala/Kamal Maula dispute. The court said the identified land has a separate access road and is suitable for offering Friday prayers.