Dhar Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena Inspects Bhojshala Site, Arrangements Underway For Friday Namaz After SC Order| VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena inspected the Bhojshala/Kamal Maula complex to review preparations before Friday Namaz. The inspection follows the Supreme court order allocating a part of land near the Dhar Bhojshala complex.
The Collector visited the site with police and other administrative officials.
He said the team is preparing a plan to ensure all necessary arrangements are in place. Officials are also working on setting up two entry and exit points and checking what resources will be needed.
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The inspection comes a day after the Supreme Court allowed members of the Muslim community to offer Friday Namaz on Khasra No. 596, a parcel of land next to the disputed Bhojshala/Kamal Maula complex.
The court directed the state government to make all required arrangements at the site.
Meanwhile, heavy rain in Dhar has made the work more difficult. Dhar Tehsildar Dinesh Kumar Uikey said water had collected at the location, and officials were trying to complete the arrangements as quickly as possible.
He also said some local residents had raised objections, and the administration was holding talks with them to resolve the issue peacefully.
The Supreme Court's order was passed while hearing appeals related to the long-running Bhojshala/Kamal Maula dispute. The court said the identified land has a separate access road and is suitable for offering Friday prayers.