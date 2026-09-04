Murum Mining Allegations Rock Khandwa Civic Body

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Allegations of illegal excavation and sale of 'murum' (minor mineral soil) from government land have surfaced in Khandwa, with questions also being raised over nearly Rs 40 lakh spent by the municipal corporation for filling the proposed Transport Nagar.

Leader of Opposition Mullu Rathore has complained to collector Rishav Gupta, alleging that 'murum' being excavated from the corporation's 27-acre land on Sihada Road is being sold to private colonisers instead of being used for Transport Nagar.

The collector has directed the mineral department to investigate the allegations and take appropriate action.

The corporation had sought permission in January 2026 to extract 10,000 cubic metres of 'murum' and deposited Rs 5 lakh as royalty. A tender worth Rs 35 lakh was awarded to Pankaj Sharma for excavation and transportation.

On Wednesday, two JCB machines, a poclain and around eight dumpers were reportedly found operating at the site. Rathore alleged that 'murum' was being transported to private colonies, citing photographs and videos purportedly showing its use at a colony on Indore Road.

He also questioned excavation beyond the permitted period and alleged misuse of public funds and loss of government revenue.

Municipal commissioner Priyanka Rajawat said the 'murum' is being transported for Transport Nagar and monitoring is underway. She said checking royalty and illegal transportation falls under the mineral department.