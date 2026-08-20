Murder Protestors Booked For Blocking Road By Placing The Body In Indore

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police booked several people for allegedly staging an unauthorised road blockade by placing the body of a murdered restaurant worker on the road, disrupting traffic for over three hours in the Banganga area.

Shriram Rajput was allegedly killed by his employer’s son, Rahul Bhati, on Aug 16. Police arrested Bhati soon after.

Police said Rajput’s family was initially satisfied with the police response, but outsiders allegedly encouraged them to protest while they were taking the body home after the post-mortem examination.

The group allegedly placed the body on the road at Deepmala Square and staged a protest without permission, bringing traffic on the busy Indore-Ujjain route to a halt.

Commuters were stuck in long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road and additional police personnel were deployed to clear the blockade.

Police later registered a case under Sections 223(a) and 126(2) of the BNS against key protesters, including Shyam Singh Rajput, Devendra Singh Rajput, Devendra, Rajpal, Badal Jaiswal, Balraj alias Balveer, Sonu Singh Rajput, Raj Rajput and Jai DJ, along with several unidentified people.

Woman kills self after hubby caught her with paramour

A woman allegedly died by suicide after consuming an acidic substance following an argument with her husband in the Khudel police station area.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when her husband returned home and reportedly found her in a room with a youth. On seeing the husband, the youth fled.

An argument ensued between the couple, during which the husband scolded her before leaving the house with one of their daughters.

When he returned a short while later, he found his wife’s condition deteriorating rapidly. She told him that she had consumed acid. She was rushed to a private hospital, where she died on Thursday. The couple had been married for around nine years and had two daughters. The husband works at a pesticide manufacturing company.

Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.