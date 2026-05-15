Murder Mystery, Red Scarf Clue Solves Murder Case In Sendhwa | Representative Image

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Silawad police arrested one suspect and four juveniles involved in the murder of a man whose death was initially believed to be a road accident and suicide, officials said on Friday. The breakthrough came after investigators found crucial evidence linked to a red scarf used in the crime.

The incident took place near Keli Patel Faliya village under Silawad police station limits, where 40-year-old Gangaram Bhugwade, a resident of Pokhalia village, was found hanging from a Palash tree near a drain after a motorcycle accident.

His brother had informed police that Bhugwade had left for his in-laws’ village, Charnkheda, earlier that morning. Initially, the death appeared to be a case of suicide, but the family insisted that there was no reason for Bhugwade to end his life.

During the investigation, family members revealed that the deceased had been carrying a white scarf, while the body was hanging with a red scarf that did not belong to him. The discrepancy raised suspicion and prompted a detailed probe.

Acting under the guidance of senior police officials, the investigation team used forensic and technical evidence to establish that the incident was a planned murder following a dispute after a motorcycle collision. Police said the suspects chased Bhugwade, assaulted him, and later hanged him from a tree using the red scarf to portray the death as suicide.

Police identified the arrested suspect as Raju Barela. Barela and the four juveniles are in custody while search operations continue for other absconding suspects.