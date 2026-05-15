20-year-Old Youth Ends Life After Argument With Fiancé In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old youth hanged himself to death after an argument with his fiancé in Indore on Thursday night.

It is reported that before taking the extreme step, he was speaking with his fiancé, and an argument broke between the two.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the Musakhedi area. The deceased has been identified as Pratham Tamboli, a resident of the Azad Nagar police station area, who ended his life by hanging himself inside his home. Late at night, relatives discovered him hanging and immediately brought him down. Immediately, the body was sent to MY Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Family members stated that Pratham's fiancée is a resident at the Chhavni area. On the night of the incident, Pratham's fiance arrived at his home. She was the one who informed the relatives living in the neighbourhood about the incident. According to the fiancé, the duo were over the phone when an argument broke out between them.

Pratham worked in the private sector. His brother and father had gone to Shivpuri, while his mother was on duty at Aurobindo Hospital when the incident happened. According to family members, Pratham and his brother had got engaged just a few months ago. Both the weddings were scheduled to take place this year. Pratham was planning to have a love marriage.

Azad Nagar TI, Lokesh Bhadoria, stated that the matter is currently under investigation. No suicide note was recovered from the scene. The investigation is being conducted while taking all aspects into consideration.