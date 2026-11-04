Municipal Council Approves All 23 Proposals, Clears Shopping Complex, New Roads And Recruitment Of 100 Sanitation Workers In MP’s Mandsaur | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur Municipal Council approved all 23 proposals by majority during its general meeting chaired by council president Ramadevi Banshilal Gurjar at the municipal hall.

The meeting cleared several development projects, including construction of a shopping complex after demolishing dilapidated municipal quarters under public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

The council approved a link road connecting Nayapura Road to Dayamandir Road near Kalakhet playground and an approach road from Lalghati Road to Nahar Syed Mela Ground.

A proposal to recruit 100 sanitation workers, including 50 men and 50 women, was approved, subject to state government clearance.

The council also approved preparations for the 64th Lord Pashupatinath Mahadev Fair and celebrations of the city's Pride Day on Dec 7 and 8.

Other decisions included dismantling unsafe water tanks in Shantanu Vihar and Janta Colony, purchasing a waste management dumper and issuing a fresh electricity tender for Vivekanand Nagar.

Proposals to rename BPL intersection after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Sanjeet Road overbridge after Panna Dhay were also approved.

Deputy collector and CMO Rohit Ranawat, council members and officials attended the meeting.