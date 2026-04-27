Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal Reviews Road Projects In Indore, Orders Pre-Monsoon Drain Cleaning |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal conducted an early morning inspection of key roads and development works under the city’s master plan on Monday. The visit focused on improving traffic management and urban infrastructure.

Accompanied by Additional Commissioner Abhay Rajangaonkar and assistant engineers Naresh Jaiswal and Parag Agrawal, Singhal reviewed several major routes. These included Kalal Kui Road, the stretch from Chandrabhaga Bridge to Harsiddhi Temple via Machhi Bazaar Road, and the link between Gutkeshwar Mahadev Temple and Sadar Bazaar.

Singhal directed officials to complete all master plan projects within stipulated timelines to ensure smoother traffic flow. He specifically instructed that construction on Kalal Kui Masjid Road be expedited. Reviewing the Piliya Khal, the commissioner emphasised that drain cleaning must be completed before the monsoon to prevent waterlogging.

Further directions were issued to finish construction on the Chandrabhaga-Harsiddhi stretch to ease congestion. Singhal also reviewed plans to widen a culvert between Gutkeshwar and Sadar Bazaar, ordering work to begin immediately to improve connectivity.

Additionally, the commissioner inspected the treated water hydrant system near Meghdoot Garden and a nearby compost plant, issuing instructions for their maintenance and operation.

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INSPECTION LOG

* Lead Official: Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal

* Priority Road: Kalal Kui Masjid Road (Expedited)

* Drainage Focus: Piliya Khal (Pre-monsoon cleaning)

* Infrastructure: Culvert widening at Gutkeshwar–Sadar Bazaar

* Public Utility: Water hydrant system and compost plant review