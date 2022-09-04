Mundi: X-ray machine inaugurated at community health centre

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): A ceremony to inaugurate the X-ray machine installed at the community health centre was conducted on Friday. The programme was started by garlanding the idol of Goddess Saraswati and lighting a lamp. This machine has been donated by Madhya Pradesh Power Generation Company Limited (MPPGCL) and Singaji Thermal Plant under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme.

Addressing the programme, Khandwa MP Dyaneshwar Patil advised people to take advantage of schemes provided by the government including health, education, farming and other sectors. He also asked beneficiaries to make their Aayushman card on a priority basis. He also expressed gratitude towards the power stations for providing the X-ray machines and donating medical equipment worth rupees 10, 00, 000.

During this, Narendra Gupta, Additional CE, Singaji Thermal explained the merits of machines given under the CSR scheme. He also gave a quick class about how to operate it. The guests present included MLA Narayan Patel, tourism corporation vice president Jyotibala Rathore, former president Narendra Tomar, and others. The vote of thanks was delivered by Narendra Gupta, Additional CE, Singaji Thermal Plant.