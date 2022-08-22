Mundi: 'NHDC aims to generate 10k megawatt electricity by 2030'

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation (NHDC) recently celebrated its 23rd foundation day. On this occasion, a programme was organised at Indira Sagar Power Station on Monday. On the occasion, chief guest Vijaykumar Sinha, managing director, Narmada Kala Bhawan said that NHDC aims to generate 10k megawatt electricity by 2030. Regarding this, a solar plant will be soon established at Omkareshwar. NHDC is also working to find the best ways to link the project with the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme.

Similarly, project head AK Singh gave detailed information about power generation and other activities of Indira Sagar Project and expressed his gratitude to the project team. General manager H R Ashok Kumar Singh and Omkareshwar’s project head Prasanna Dixit appreciated the working method of NHDC.

The guests were welcomed by AK Singh and were honoured with souvenirs and sriphal. The programme was conducted by Pankaj Pandey. Manager Sandeep Jain, DK Dwivedi, Ajit Kumar Singh and other officers were also present. In the end, 54 sewing machines were distributed to poor women under the CSR scheme, who want to start their own business.

