Mundi: Singaji Power House employees take out Tricolour bike rally

On this occasion, the chief engineer AK Sharma welcomed the vehicle rally at his house and distributed the Tricolour to the residents.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 07:37 PM IST
Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): The employees of Shree Sant Singaji Thermal Power Project took out a bike rally with patriotic songs in the residential premises of the Power project on Sunday.

District convener of Paryavaran Manch BMS, Khandwa Pankaj Panwar informed all about Akhand Bharat and said that we are a fortunate generation, who are also seeing Ram temple being built.

The rally concluded at Bajrang garden near Lord Bjarag temple where women and children sang patriotic songs.

