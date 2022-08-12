Mundi: CISF organises Tiranga bike rally as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Independence Day, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday held a Tiranga bike rally here at Indira Sagar Power Project in Mundi.

National Flags were also distributed among commuters to support the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

During the event, sarpanch of villages besides Assistant Commandant Devendra Singh and other officials also marked their presence. Singh talked about the general public hoisting the National Flag at every house from 13th to 15th of August. He also urged citizens not to discard the National Flag to ensure that no flag is littered, but rather to keep it carefully after Independence day.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the National Flag at their home. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about the Tricolour.

