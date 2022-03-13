Mundi: Singaji employees meet MLA, demand strict action against accused

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Security personnel and other employees of Shivriya residential complex of Shree Singaji Thermal Power Project of Madhya Pradesh Power Generation Company Limited (MPPGCL) met Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel. Security personnel submitted a memorandum to MLA Patel demanding stern action against Dashrath Singh, a guard of the township for assaulting the on-duty security guard of the company, Mukesh Kumar Ghidode, 44, with a rifle butt and a rod.

Accepting the memorandum, MLA Patel called Khandwa superintendent of police, chief engineer of Shree Singaji Thermal Power Project its managing director and Mundi SDOP and station in-charge and discussed the matter with them.

Security personnel and other employees demanded the accused should be arrested at the earliest and the house in which he is presently staying should be vacated.

Before this, on March 11, security personnel and other employees had met Chief Engineer AK Sharma and raised their demands before him.

Sharma discussed with Mundi police station in-charge Basant Hirve and assured the security personnel of stern action against Dashrath Singh and said that his house would be vacated after his arrest as per rules. Dashrath Singh has been dismissed after the incident and is on the run.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 01:07 AM IST