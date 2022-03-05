Mundi: Science professor vacancies to be filled at the earliest, assures Patel

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Mandhata MLA Narayan Patel has assured that he will make efforts at the earliest to fill the shortage of two science faculty professors in the government college here.

Patel said this while participating in the sapling plantation programme organised under the Ankur Abhiyan at Government College, Mundi.

Patel praised the students who participated in various competitions and brought laurels to the Nimar region at the state and the national level.

Addressing the students and the villagers, Patel asked the students to be focused on their education and said that only good education can raise the standard of living of a person. Patel assured that a transformer will be installed soon to resolve the power supply in the area.

The guests felicitated the students who had won various competitions.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 09:58 PM IST