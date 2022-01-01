Mundi: Shree Singaji Super Thermal Power Project a boon for state, claims MP Gyaneshwar Patil

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Shree Singaji Super Thermal Power Project is a boon for our state and farmers and labourers who have given up land for this project are worthy of thanks for development of this 2,520 mega Watt project which has enabled this area to become a power hub.

Khandwa - Burhanpur MP Gyaneshwar Patil said so while addressing the officials here. Project head, Chief Engineer (Production) AK Sharma said that efforts are being made to supply coal and to control the problem of water seepage. Sharma said oxygen was not produced due to lack of purity.

Local MLA Narayan Patel asked the project officials about fly ash, repair and asphalt on Goradia over bridge and work on the railway under bridge.

Assistant engineer Amrta Tiwari gave all the information related to the project and other information about the various phases of the project from land acquisition to power generation and 1200 and 1320 MW in both phases of Phase-I and Phase-II.

AK Sharma and other officials told the MP and MLA about the working of Singaji thermal power project, the CHP, boiler and other units of the project.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 09:55 PM IST