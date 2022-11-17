Mundi: Painting competition held at Singaji Thermal Plant

FP Photo

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): A painting competition was organised for children at the Shree Singaji Thermal Power Project on the occasion of Children’s Day and Birsa Munda Jayanti. The competition was held in three parts in the Late Anil Jharbade Garden of Singaji Township. About 190 students participated in it.

On this occasion, the chief engineer of the power plant RP Pandey, RK Khemriya, SK Malviya, and others were present as the chief guests. The programme was inaugurated by garlanding the statues of Birsa Munda and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar.

A series of attractive cultural performances were also presented by the children. In the end, mementoes were presented to all the guests.

Adeline Toppo conducted the function and Rahul Jharbade proposed a vote of thanks.