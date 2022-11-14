Mundi: Employees raise long pending demands at PEEA meeting

FP Photo

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of Power Engineers and Employees Association (PEEA) members was held at Shri Singaji Thermal Power Plant, located near Dongaliya village of Mundi town of Khandwa district on Sunday.

During the meeting, a number of long pending issues of the organisation were raised and discussed. All officers and employees were apprised of the proceedings of the central executive committee meeting held on November 1.

A detailed outline of phase-wise movement of the organisation will be released soon regarding pending issues of its employees. During which, the president of the organisation Kuldeep Gurjar, general secretary Ajay Kumar Mishra, vice president Saurabh Srivastava, organisation secretary Pankaj Chauhan, regional secretary Khandwa Ashutosh Anand, various officers of central and regional executive of power engineers and employees association were present.