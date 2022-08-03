Mundi: Omkareshwar's 88 MW PPA to be signed today

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation Ltd (NHDC), Indra Sagar project chairman Abhaykumar Singh informed on Wednesday that the power purchase agreement (PPA) for 88-megawatt (MW) electricity generation will be signed by the state government on August 4. Along with this, NHDC aims to generate 10,000 MW of electricity by 2030 through Indira Sagar and Omkareshwar projects.

For this, efforts are being made by NHDC to connect Ken-Betwa Link Project (KBLP). For solar electricity, preparations are in the process to set up a solar plant at Tekwa, Maheshwar.

He added, that various surveys will also be carried out to find more ways to generate electricity through these projects. Singh appreciated cleanliness at the power station and also planted saplings in its garden "Niharika" which is situated on the banks of Narmada.

On this occasion, executive director NHDC VK Sinha and project director, HOP AK Singh, general manager DK Dwivedi, Jaiprakash, Ajit Kumar, Pankaj Pandey, Anupam Jayaswal Anurag Kumar, and many others were also present.