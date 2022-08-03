e-Paper Get App

Mundi: Omkareshwar's 88 MW PPA to be signed today

For this, efforts are being made by NHDC to connect Ken-Betwa Link Project (KBLP). For solar electricity, preparations are in the process to set up a solar plant at Tekwa, Maheshwar.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 10:44 PM IST
article-image

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation Ltd (NHDC), Indra Sagar project chairman Abhaykumar Singh informed on Wednesday that the power purchase agreement (PPA) for 88-megawatt (MW) electricity generation will be signed by the state government on August 4. Along with this, NHDC aims to generate 10,000 MW of electricity by 2030 through Indira Sagar and Omkareshwar projects.

For this, efforts are being made by NHDC to connect Ken-Betwa Link Project (KBLP). For solar electricity, preparations are in the process to set up a solar plant at Tekwa, Maheshwar.

He added, that various surveys will also be carried out to find more ways to generate electricity through these projects. Singh appreciated cleanliness at the power station and also planted saplings in its garden "Niharika" which is situated on the banks of Narmada.

On this occasion, executive director NHDC VK Sinha and project director, HOP AK Singh, general manager DK Dwivedi, Jaiprakash, Ajit Kumar, Pankaj Pandey, Anupam Jayaswal Anurag Kumar, and many others were also present.

Read Also
Indore: After three years, Jan Sunwai starts at DAVV, and only seven applications received on first...
article-image
HomeIndoreMundi: Omkareshwar's 88 MW PPA to be signed today

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Qualified wife not entitled to maintenance from husband, says court

Mumbai: Qualified wife not entitled to maintenance from husband, says court

CWG 2022: NCOE SAI Bhopal Judoka Tulika Maan grabs silver in Women's 78 kg Category

CWG 2022: NCOE SAI Bhopal Judoka Tulika Maan grabs silver in Women's 78 kg Category

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Tulika Mann wins silver medal in women's Judo

Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Tulika Mann wins silver medal in women's Judo

Commonwealth Games 2022: Saurav Ghosal wins historic bronze medal in squash

Commonwealth Games 2022: Saurav Ghosal wins historic bronze medal in squash

Centre withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill after joint parliamentary committee suggests 81...

Centre withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill after joint parliamentary committee suggests 81...