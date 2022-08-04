e-Paper Get App

Mundi: Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation chairman visits Omkareshwar power station

The chairman and MD undertook an inspection of the dam and powerhouse of the power station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 09:59 PM IST
Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Abhaya Kumar Singh, chairman of Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation Ltd (NHDC) reached Omkareshwar Power Station here at Mundi town of Khandwa district for a two-day visit on August 2.

He was accompanied by the newly appointed managing director of NHDC Limited Vijay Kumar Sinha. Singh and other senior officers were welcomed by the head of the project, Prashast Kumar Dixit and the general manager by presenting a bouquet.

Later, the chairman and MD undertook an inspection of the dam and powerhouse of the power station. During the review meeting, the chairman reviewed the progress of the ongoing works in the power station and emphasised on implementation of innovative techniques at the power station. He then elaborated on the objectives of NHDC, and said that the major aim behind the project is the development and generation of affordable power through all available conventional, renewable energy sources. A sapling plantation was done in the project area courtyard by Sinha and the chairman. They also took the guard of honour presented by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

