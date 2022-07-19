Mundi: HM to honour CISF Assistant Commandant with excellence service medal

Representative Photo |

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India passed on information to honour Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) assistant commandant Devendra Singh with a medal of excellence for service.

Currently, Devendra is working at Indira Sagar Power Station, Mundi. It has been informed by the CISF Headquarters that this honour would be given on receipt of information by the Home Minister on excellent service provided by Devendra Singh continuously for 35 years.

Notably, 602 awards in this category will be distributed all over the country. However, Devendra will be honoured for four units of CISF in Khandwa and Khargone districts. In this regard, the Ministry of Home Affairs gave information about these medals and services to the Government of India.

Addressing this, Devendra Singh said that he has delivered his services at Bombay (now Mumbai), Delhi, Jammu-Kandla Port, and Uttrakhand Headquarters. The CISF Narmadanagar unit expressed happiness on receiving this honour.