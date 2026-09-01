Mumbai-Indore Drug Route Under Scanner After Nigerian Woman Held With ₹29 Lakh Cocaine | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Police will take a Nigerian woman to Mumbai to trace the network behind her alleged drug operation. She was arrested in Chandan Nagar on Sunday while travelling from Mumbai to Indore by bus with 58 grams of cocaine worth around Rs 29 lakh.

Immunal Joy, who arrived in India on Aug 14 on a business visa, was remanded to five days of police custody.

She claimed to work with her sister at a hair salon in Bandra, Mumbai. Police suspect she procured the cocaine in Mumbai to sell it in Indore at a higher price.

Additional DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Dandotiya said her documents and technical data are being verified to trace her contacts. A police team will take her to Mumbai to probe the drug network.

Indore-Mumbai corridor drug route?

The arrest follows similar drug cases involving African nationals on the Indore-Mumbai route.

On Saturday, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a Kenyan woman at Mira Road with 547 grams of cocaine and methaqualone.

A Nigerian national who allegedly came to receive the consignment was also arrested.

On Nov 19, 2025, Madhya Pradesh Police arrested C te d'Ivoire national Linda Anaba (25) with 31 grams of cocaine worth Rs 15 lakh while travelling from Mumbai to Indore.