Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana: 56 or 52; Controversy rages as organiser sits on list of couples tying nuptial knot

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Another controversy has rocked state government's much-hyped Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Yojana, this time in Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district.

According to reports, a mass marriage was held at Seed Corporation by Janpad Panchayat. Officials claimed that 56 couples tied nuptial knot in the event. However, during the entire ceremony four ‘havan kunds’ meant for seven-pheras remained unused thus implying that only 52 couples got married.

The organisers also failed to provide the list of couples who got married. Later, alleging irregularities claimed that it was not the first time when organisers failed to provide the list of married couples.

Despite government’s claims of transparency, organisers failure to furnish list or press release raises serious questions over their intent.

Sources claimed that half of the couples, who got married in the event, were fake as many hailed from Indore, Ratlam, Badnagar, and Sardarpur. By not publishing names of all couples, the organisers are trying to avoid further embarrassment as the same mass marriage event was cancelled twice in the past on February 24 and March 19.

When called, janpad panchayat president Ashakunwar Solanki stated that 56 couples were married at the ceremony. She shifted the onus of providing the list to janpad panchayat CEO.

Attempts to reach Badnawar Janpad Panchayat CEO RS Parihar failed as he did not pick the phone despite several attempts.

PAST CONTROVERSIES

The scheme has drawn flak over quality of gifts given to newlywed couples and food offered to guests at mass marriages

Cabinet minister Dattigaon blessed newly-wed couples

State Cabinet minister and MLA Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon was the chief guest of the programme. Civil Supplies Corporation vice-chairman Rajesh Aggarwal, former MLA Khemraj Patidar and many other leaders were present along with janpad president Ashakunwar Solanki as the special guests. Dattigaon said that the scheme was a boon for thousands of parents in the state.

Dattigaon and others handed over cheque of Rs 50,000 to the newly-wed couples on behalf of the government. On his part, Dattigaon also announced to give Rs five 5,000 to each couple. Council president Meena-Shekhar Yadav presented a wall clock to each couple.