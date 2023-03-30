MP: On-duty doctor, nursing staff manhandled in Badnawar for declaring one dead on arrival at hospital | Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Over 10 to 15 villagers who came along with one unconscious person vandalised the civil hospital here in Badnawar village of Dhar district after on-duty doctors at the hospital declared the person dead on arrival.

The incident was reported on Wednesday at 11 pm. Acting on Dr Sandeep Srivastava’s report, the police registered a case in the matter.

According to duty doctors and the nursing staff, who were frightened after the incident, informed that it was around 11 pm, when 10 to 15 villagers from Semaliya village brought one Arjun Singh Chavda, 42, in an unconscious state.

During the preliminary examination, it was confirmed that Chavda suffered a massive heart attack and died before he reached the hospital. As soon as Dr Shrivastava declared him dead, villagers started manhandling Dr Srivastava, nursing staff members as well as the security guard. They vandalised the doors and window panels of the hospital.

Out of fear, the nurses and other women staff doing duty also ran away to the second floor. The commotion went on for about 10 minutes.

People also pushed police vehicle

On receiving the information, Badnawar police station in-charge Vishwadeep Singh Parihar and his team reached the spot.

Meanwhile, before police reached the hospital, villagers along with the body moved out of the hospital and went to Barnagar, where doctors once again declared Chavda dead on arrival.

While taking the patient, the people also pushed the police vehicle apart and left without stopping.

Villagers who came along with Chavda claimed that the doctor was not on duty and they called him from home.