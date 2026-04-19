Muhurat ‘Limbo’ Puts A Break On Metro Launch In Indore Despite Full Clearance

Indore News:Indore Metro Awaits CMRS Nod; Super Corridor-2 Stretch Ready | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The much-awaited metro project in Indore has hit an unexpected roadblock, not due to technical glitches, but political timing. Despite being fully prepared and cleared on safety parameters, the inauguration remains stuck in limbo, awaiting the outcome of elections in four states.

The Metro line connecting Gandhinagar to Radisson Square is complete. Authorities received safety clearance and a green signal for operations as early as March 26. Yet, weeks later, the trains remain idle, leaving citizens frustrated and raising questions about governance priorities.

Sources indicate that the State government is keen on organising a grand inauguration ceremony, preferably led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, with no confirmed schedule and elections dominating the political landscape, the project has been pushed into uncertainty. No official date has been announced, reinforcing the perception that political optics are taking precedence over public convenience.

Ironically, a project designed to ease urban transport and reduce congestion is now stuck waiting for the “right moment.” Officials from the Urban Development Ministry are reportedly coordinating the event, with tentative hopes pinned on a May launch.